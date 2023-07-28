The Ottawa Senators have signed Vladimir Tarasenko as a free agent to a one-year, $5 million deal. The decision came weeks after Alex DeBrincat left for the Detroit Red Wings.

Tarasenko was one of the most notable names remaining in free agency. At this year's trade deadline, he was dealt to the New York Rangers by the St. Louis Blues.

The Russian winger was in his final year of an eight-year, $7.5 million (AAV) deal. Tarasenko's future was already in doubt given his impending unrestricted free agent status and the Rangers' cap situation.

Tarasenko will now embark on a new journey in his career with the Senators.

Fans, however, were caught surprised by the news and headed to Twitter to share their opinions.

"He said he wanted to go to a cup contender and clearly he went for money instead by signing with Ottawa. They still aren't a cup contender yet but oh well. Guess Ottawa will use him for deadline deals. Good for them though."

The addition of Vladimir Tarasenko gives the Sens more options up front

New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes

Tarasenko is a proven goal scorer in the NHL, having had six seasons with 20 or more goals under his belt. He is a top-six winger whose signing will significantly give a boost to the Senators' front line.

Dominik Kubalik, a 20-goal scorer as well, was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Alex DeBrincat.

The addition of the 31-year-old experienced goalscorer has further bolstered their offensive line, and the pairing with Kubalik should help the Senators do more in helping the club reach the playoffs.

The Ottawa Senators haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and with the addition of the aforementioned players, who join a talented forward line that includes Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and many more; the Senators have upgraded to a few more options up front as they continue their quest for a postseason spot.

Drafted No. 16 by the St. Louis Blues in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko played for over a decade with the Blues.

This past season, Vladimir Tarasenko played 69 games combined for St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, scoring 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists). Furthermore, he scored four points in seven playoff games.