NHL fans roast Drake for comment on Justin Bieber's post: 'Said puck bunnies are too old for him'

Canadian rapper and singer Drake took to Instagram to express his displeasure at not being invited by fellow Canadian artist Justin Bieber to the NHL's Maple Leafs game. Justin later shared a post on his Instagram account featuring himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber, enjoying a night out at a Maple Leafs game, captioning the photo with,

"Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs."

Drake, known for his candid and humorous comments on social media, couldn't help but express his feelings about not being invited to the Leafs game. Commenting on Justin Bieber's post, he wrote,

"Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh"

Unsurprisingly, the comment sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on Reddit, with each expressing their thoughts on the matter. One fan humorously suggested,

"Said puck bunnies are probably too old for him"

However, not all fans were amused by Drake's comment. One fan bluntly stated,

"Drake is so corny"

The discussion extended beyond Drake's attempt at humor, with one fan questioning the broader sentiment towards Justin Bieber among Toronto Maple Leafs fans. The fan confessed,

"Do Toronto fans like Bieber? I genuinely have no clue how Canadians feel about him"

One fan expressed discomfort with the tone, stating,

"This sounds so fu**ing creepy"

Justin Bieber and Hailey's visit to NHL's Maple Leafs game

Pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, shared glimpses of their cozy date night at a hockey match on Instagram. Hailey, a NHL's Maple Leafs supporter, rocked a vibrant knit turtleneck sweater under an oversized black leather jacket, paired with a Maple Leafs-branded blue baseball cap.

She added gold hoops and a ring and kept her makeup subtle with a natural look. Her hair was styled in an updo. Justin, in a vintage blue Maple Leafs track jacket, smiled while linking arms with his wife. He wore a gray knit sweater over a white collared shirt, a backward black baseball cap, and a diamond cuff earring.

The couple's affectionate selfie captured the atmosphere of the game, where the Maple Leafs faced the Ottawa Senators at Ontario's Scotiabank Arena. Unfortunately, the home team lost 4-2.

In a second photo, Justin shared an empty ice rink after the game, providing a glimpse into the arena's ambiance. The pair's fashionable outfits and shared moments at the hockey match showcased their support for the Maple Leafs and their love for each other.