On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a decision regarding Auston Matthews' future. They signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $53 million, keeping him with the club until the 2027-28 season.

Matthews' new contract starts in the 2024-25 season, with a $13.25 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid NHL athlete above Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 million) and McDavid ($12.5 million).

Auston Matthews' extension doesn't hold the same value as the lucrative contracts in other professional sports like the NBA, MLB, NFL, or Soccer.

Following the news of Matthews' contract extension, NHL fans turned to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to discuss and compare his contract with those in other pro sports. One X user said:

"The salaries are not even in the same universe. This is a great example of why leagues should encourage player brands instead of suppressing them."

Here are some of the best reactions across the platform on Matthews' contract:

Auston Matthews sends uplifting words to Leafs fans

After signing a new extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthews shared his joy and gratitude for being part of the club. He also assured fans that he would do his utmost to bring the club back to the top.

Matthews took to X to say:

"I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey! I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain. GLG!"

Auston Matthews was drafted No.1 overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016 draft. Seven years later, Matthews is undeniably one of the best NHL players who has consistently demonstrated his value.

The 25-year-old superstar in his seven-year career has scored 40 or more goals five times. His best campaign was during the 2021-22 season, where he achieved an impressive career-high 106 points by netting 60 goals and providing 46 assists.

With 542 points (299 goals and 243 assists), the six-time NHL All-Star is the Maple Leafs' all-time fifth-leading goalscorer.

The Maple Leafs successfully made it to the second round of this year's playoffs, a milestone they hadn't achieved since 2004. The Leafs hold the record for the longest drought without lifting the Stanley Cup, with 56 years passed since their last win in 1967.

The 13-time Stanley Cup champions are eager to break the curse, and with Auston Matthews committed for four more years, fans are hopeful that he will perform best during this time and help the team finally win the coveted trophy for the 14th time.

