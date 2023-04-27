The NHL's move to collaborate with Roblox to launch NHL Blast is a brilliant strategy to attract younger fans to the sport. By embracing technology and creating an immersive metaverse experience, the NHL is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in the sports industry.

The customizable team jerseys, Upper Deck Selfie Station and obstacle-filled environments provide an engaging and interactive platform for fans to feel like professional hockey players.

The league has recognized the importance of engaging younger fans and has taken proactive measures, such as launching its esports initiatives and creating a youth advisory board for NHL Power Players.

The latest move sparked excitement among fans on Twitter. Many users praised the league's innovative move, highlighting how it will attract younger audiences to the sport.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski



• Teams will play hockey in "fantastical, obstacle-filled environments."

• Users can wear any NHL jersey with their Roblox username and custom number.



Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski



espn.com/nhl/story/_/id… My hockey-loving kid lost her mind when I told her that the @NHL is coming to @Roblox . Especially when I told her that she can design her own goalie mask in the game. My hockey-loving kid lost her mind when I told her that the @NHL is coming to @Roblox. Especially when I told her that she can design her own goalie mask in the game. espn.com/nhl/story/_/id…

Justin @js_mc2



What is going on over there!? Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski



Metaverses News @MetaversesNews #Roblox #HockeyBlast 🏒 " "Hey hockey fans! The NHL is taking the ice to the next level with the launch of their new #metaverse experience on Roblox! Get ready for an epic blast of virtual skating and slapshots on your computers and mobile devices! #NHL "Hey hockey fans! The NHL is taking the ice to the next level with the launch of their new #metaverse experience on Roblox! Get ready for an epic blast of virtual skating and slapshots on your computers and mobile devices! #NHL #Roblox #HockeyBlast 🏒🔥👀" https://t.co/m4HsJq6gBZ

Eric Jackson @epjackson Sportico @Sportico



The Roblox-powered space will include ties to league events like the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Today the @NHL will launch a central metaverse hub for the global hockey community called ‘NHL blast’The Roblox-powered space will include ties to league events like the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Today the @NHL will launch a central metaverse hub for the global hockey community called ‘NHL blast’The Roblox-powered space will include ties to league events like the 2023 Stanley Cup Final https://t.co/vqEkQNjHxc NFL was first major sports league to launch Roblox experience last year. Now NHL setting up its own community. Gotta look after the kiddos. twitter.com/sportico/statu… NFL was first major sports league to launch Roblox experience last year. Now NHL setting up its own community. Gotta look after the kiddos. twitter.com/sportico/statu…

Sportico @Sportico



The Roblox-powered space will include ties to league events like the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Today the @NHL will launch a central metaverse hub for the global hockey community called ‘NHL blast’The Roblox-powered space will include ties to league events like the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Today the @NHL will launch a central metaverse hub for the global hockey community called ‘NHL blast’The Roblox-powered space will include ties to league events like the 2023 Stanley Cup Final https://t.co/vqEkQNjHxc

The incorporation of realistic skating and shooting mechanics adds a layer of authenticity to the experience, making it feel like an extension of the actual sport. This move also has the potential to create a new revenue stream for the league through in-game purchases and sponsorships.

NHL Blast is an exciting move showcasing the NHL's commitment to innovation and willingness to embrace new technologies. It will undoubtedly create a more immersive and engaging experience for fans, especially the younger generation, and help grow the sport's fanbase.

NHL teams up with online gaming giant Roblox to launch immersive fan experience

Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system that was created by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004 and launched in 2006. The platform enables users to create and program games and play games made by other users using the programming language Lua. Over the years, Roblox has become a massive platform and company, attracting millions of players worldwide.

Roblox is free to play, but users can purchase in-game items and currency, known as Robux, to enhance their gameplay experience. The platform has gained immense popularity, especially among younger audiences, with more than 164 million monthly active users, including over half of all American children under the age of 16, as of August 2020.

Despite the platform's success, Roblox has faced criticism for its moderation and microtransactions, which some critics argue are exploitative practices targeting children. Roblox has implemented measures to improve its moderation, such as hiring human moderators and implementing AI-powered detection systems to identify inappropriate content and behavior.

Roblox has received positive reviews from critics, who praised its game creation system and the ability for users to express their creativity. Its growth has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as people turned to online gaming to stay connected during lockdowns.

