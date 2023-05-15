ESPN has come under huge fire from NHL fans after missing out on the thrilling opening three minutes between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights in their Western Conference semi-final clash on Sunday.
ESPN had two games scheduled to cover on Sunday, the first one was the baseball clash between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox. While the second coverage on the schedule was Game 6 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.
The two events were scheduled to kick off three hours apart, and there was a belief that the baseball game would come to an end by the time the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights game started. However, everything went against ESPN.
The baseball game was a blowout with the St. Louis Cardinals completely dominating the contest and defeating the Boston Red Sox with a huge 9-1 scoreline. Despite the one-sided results, ESPN sticked with the baseball game on its main channel and shifted the Stanley Cup game to ESPN 2.
However, everything went against ESPN in the process, as they went on to miss the intense and thrilling first three minutes of action from Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, which had three goals coming in quick succession.
The NHL fans were outraged with ESPN and took to Twitter to lambast them.
Calgary Flames' Troy Stecher said:
"ESPN. Missed three goals in the opening three minutes of an elimination NHL playoff game because we had to finish out a 9-1 MLB blowout. #GrowTheGame"
Here are some of the other reactions:
NHL fans have criticized ESPN for its poor coverage of various games
However, this is not the first time that NHL fans have criticized ESPN for its poor hockey coverage. Throughout the 2023 playoffs, there were several games where fans were dissatisfied with ESPN's coverage, and some even criticized them for their lack of knowledge of the sport of hockey.
Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden have taken complete charge of the game against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. At the time of this publication, the Vegas Golden Knights are currently leading the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 with the third period on the play. Jonathan Marchessault scored a hat-trick in Game 6.