"Nathan MacKinnon is such a p*ssbaby" - NHL fans troll Avs star after antics in defeat to Kraken

Nathan MacKinnon was left frustrated after the Colorado Avalanche suffered a potentially season-ending loss to the Seattle Kraken in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The star player was involved in a controversial moment during the game. He appeared to be tripped in the offensive zone, and this led to a Kraken goal just moments later.

Nathan MacKinnon expressed his frustration after the game, highlighting the missed call and questioning the standards of officiating. While the star player admitted that he needed to control his emotions better, it's hard to argue against the fact that the missed call had a significant impact on the game.

Fans reacted on Twitter to Nathan MacKinnon's thoughts on the matter:

Director Jonathan L. Bowen @DirectorBowen CO is full of whiners, I hope Seattle knocks them out. It makes me happy to see Nathan MacKinnon is just as much of a whiny little diva no matter who he’s playing! The dude sits there yelling at the refs as Seattle pushes the other way and scoresCO is full of whiners, I hope Seattle knocks them out. It makes me happy to see Nathan MacKinnon is just as much of a whiny little diva no matter who he’s playing! The dude sits there yelling at the refs as Seattle pushes the other way and scores 😂 CO is full of whiners, I hope Seattle knocks them out.

RYN📦 @Adams_Ryno If Nathan MacKinnon was “tripped” so was Drew Doughty by Connor McDavid If Nathan MacKinnon was “tripped” so was Drew Doughty by Connor McDavid

Strip MacKinnon’s A @BlueJayontheRox Nathan mackinnon. The alternate captain. A guy who’s supposed to be a leader in the room…



Decides that it’s more important to argue with a ref about a missed call in the middle of a play to protect his ego than to get back on defense and help his team.



Nathan mackinnon. The alternate captain. A guy who's supposed to be a leader in the room…Decides that it's more important to argue with a ref about a missed call in the middle of a play to protect his ego than to get back on defense and help his team.That's not a leader.

#TIMETOHUNT 🔥 @fujohabs i'm crying nathan mackinnon is such a pissbaby i'm crying nathan mackinnon is such a pissbaby https://t.co/kAwJJH0sBd

Passing Drill @PassingDrill There needs to be more discussion on how big of a cry baby Nathan Mackinnon is. There needs to be more discussion on how big of a cry baby Nathan Mackinnon is.

Nathan T. K. @TheNathanTK No team with a healthy Nathan MacKinnon should be playing the 'victim card' in terms of missing talent on their roster... No team with a healthy Nathan MacKinnon should be playing the 'victim card' in terms of missing talent on their roster...

Justin *= @JustMcDraiSauce @BizNasty2point0 As a hockey player you better be calling Nathan MacKinnon out on this on every platform you are on or let’s just hand hockey over to the woke @BizNasty2point0 As a hockey player you better be calling Nathan MacKinnon out on this on every platform you are on or let’s just hand hockey over to the woke

Mile High Hot Takes @5280HotTakes “This isn’t 1975, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do” -Nathan MacKinnon on the No tripping call in the second period. #GoAvsGo “This isn’t 1975, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do” -Nathan MacKinnon on the No tripping call in the second period. #GoAvsGo

Keith @Torontosports00 @comfortlydumb @SeattleKraken nathan mackinnon alone should be winning this series even if kraken got help from the refs. give credit to seattle @comfortlydumb @SeattleKraken nathan mackinnon alone should be winning this series even if kraken got help from the refs. give credit to seattle

Colin Meier @meier_colin Name a professional athlete that whines more than Nathan MacKinnon…I’ll wait Name a professional athlete that whines more than Nathan MacKinnon…I’ll wait

Mikko Koskinen Appreciation Account @Koskinengoated Nathan MacKinnon is such a baby, honestly you love to see em get Kraken-ed in their own barn Nathan MacKinnon is such a baby, honestly you love to see em get Kraken-ed in their own barn

Brett Kane @BrettKaneRadio



#GoAvsGo Me looking for any tripping call on Nathan MacKinnon. Me looking for any tripping call on Nathan MacKinnon.#GoAvsGo https://t.co/oHWmvPC4YU

The Kraken were able to capitalize on the momentum swing, scoring another goal in the third period to secure a 3-2 victory. While the Avalanche did manage to pull a goal back, it proved to be too little, too late.

This loss puts the Avalanche in a difficult position, with their title defense hanging in the balance. However, they will no doubt be determined to bounce back in the next game and keep their championship hopes alive. As for the Kraken, they will be hoping to build on this impressive victory and take a step closer to the Stanley Cup.

Seattle Kraken defeat Nathan Mackinnon's Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Game 5

The Seattle Kraken showcased their dominance early in the game, racking up 15 shots on goal in the first period. Despite their efforts, the first period ended with no goals from either side.

Morgan Geekie broke the deadlock in the second period, putting the puck back into the net with a wrist shot at the 6:35 mark. However, the Colorado Avalanche responded quickly, with Nathan MacKinnon tying the scoreline just over a minute later.

Kraken regained the lead just over two minutes later as Tye Kartye scored his debut goal with a one-time stunner, making it 2-1 heading into the third period. Yanni Gourde further extended Kraken's lead to 3-1 with a tip-in shot.

Despite a late rally from the Avalanche, with Evan Rodrigues scoring their second goal with less than four minutes remaining, it wasn't enough. They ultimately fell short, resulting in a 3-2 loss.

The reigning champions now have Game 6 to bounce back in the series, scheduled to take place on Friday at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The Avalanche will need to regroup and come back stronger if they want to keep their championship hopes alive. As for the Kraken, they will be hoping to continue their impressive run and seal their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

