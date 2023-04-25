NHL fans are calling for Cale Makar to face further punishment after his hit on Jared McCann during Game 4 of their playoff series. The hit, which occurred in the first period, left McCann shaken and forced him to leave the game.
Makar was called for a major penalty for a dangerous late hit, but was later reduced to a minor penalty after a review of the play. Despite this decision, many NHL fans felt that Cale Makar's hit was deserving of harsher punishment and expressed their frustration on social media.
The safety of players has been a hot topic in the NHL in recent years, with the league introducing new rules and regulations to protect players from dangerous hits. Fans believe that Cale Makar's hit on McCann was a clear violation of these rules and are calling for the league to take action.
While it remains to be seen whether the NHL will take any further action against Cale Makar, the incident has once again highlighted the importance of player safety in the sport. As the playoffs continue, fans will be watching closely to see if any more dangerous hits occur and if the league will take appropriate action to prevent them in the future.
Kraken avenge Cale Makar's controversial hit with an overtime victory over Avalanche
The Seattle Kraken secured a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday to even the seven-game series at 2-2. Will Borgen opened the scoring for Kraken in the first period, followed by Daniel Sprong's wrist shot that extended their lead to 2-0 going into the second period.
The Avalanche launched a comeback in the second period, with Mikko Rantanen scoring twice within 50 seconds to tie the game at 2-2. However, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the third period, resulting in an overtime period.
Just three minutes into the overtime period, Jordan Eberle capitalized on a powerplay opportunity, finding a loose puck and shooting it into the back of the net to give the Kraken the victory.
The win was a huge boost for Kraken, who had lost the previous two games in the series. It was also a significant win for the franchise, given that they are playing in their second season in the NHL.
The series now shifts back to the Ball Arena for Game 5 on Wednesday, where both teams will be looking to take the lead in the series. With both teams evenly matched, it promises to be another exciting encounter in what has been a closely contested series so far.