NHL fans are calling for Cale Makar to face further punishment after his hit on Jared McCann during Game 4 of their playoff series. The hit, which occurred in the first period, left McCann shaken and forced him to leave the game.

Makar was called for a major penalty for a dangerous late hit, but was later reduced to a minor penalty after a review of the play. Despite this decision, many NHL fans felt that Cale Makar's hit was deserving of harsher punishment and expressed their frustration on social media.

Jeff Veillette @JeffVeillette I love Cale Makar. Transcendent, fringe-generational defenceman. Have no idea how the refs could bring this down from a five and this should absolutely be a suspension. The puck isn't in the same time zone, just a garbage hit I love Cale Makar. Transcendent, fringe-generational defenceman. Have no idea how the refs could bring this down from a five and this should absolutely be a suspension. The puck isn't in the same time zone, just a garbage hit https://t.co/wsBVOqbGFa

Thomas Drance @ThomasDrance Officials have overturned what was called a major penalty on Cale Makar. Turns out one of the latest, dirtiest hits I've ever seen live is just a minor penalty.



Gross. Officials have overturned what was called a major penalty on Cale Makar. Turns out one of the latest, dirtiest hits I've ever seen live is just a minor penalty. Gross.

Lukas Nickelson @lukasnickelson @Joe_Fann As an Avs fan, it wasn’t a great hit. But if you know literally anything about Cale Makar, you know it wasn’t “cowardly” or intentional. @Joe_Fann As an Avs fan, it wasn’t a great hit. But if you know literally anything about Cale Makar, you know it wasn’t “cowardly” or intentional.

🇵🇭 Professor OE 🇵🇭 @iTzProfOELegitx I literally wish injury and forever bad luck on #CaleMakar . That's the dirtiest hit I've ever seen, and I hope we knock you tf out and break your leg the moment you step out of the box I literally wish injury and forever bad luck on #CaleMakar. That's the dirtiest hit I've ever seen, and I hope we knock you tf out and break your leg the moment you step out of the box

Leban☔️ @ThereGoLeban So I just seen the Cale Makar hit on Jared McCann and I hope the Kraken rip him apart next game 🤡 So I just seen the Cale Makar hit on Jared McCann and I hope the Kraken rip him apart next game 🤡

Kyle Fredrickson @kylefredrickson Whole lotta boos in Climate Pledge arena after a (very) questionable Cale Makar hit on Jared McCann.



Makar given a 5-minute major penalty for interference. Whole lotta boos in Climate Pledge arena after a (very) questionable Cale Makar hit on Jared McCann.Makar given a 5-minute major penalty for interference.

Peter Baugh @Peter_Baugh Dave Hakstol on Cale Makar's hit: "A late hit where the puck is out of play. ... I believe the puck is being caught by a fan as (McCann) is getting run into the end wall."



He said McCann will miss G5 and probably longer. He disagrees with the penalty being reduced to a minor. Dave Hakstol on Cale Makar's hit: "A late hit where the puck is out of play. ... I believe the puck is being caught by a fan as (McCann) is getting run into the end wall." He said McCann will miss G5 and probably longer. He disagrees with the penalty being reduced to a minor.

Dr. Barbara Seiders @eigenseide When Cale Makar was asked about the hit on McCann he smirked through his answer. Undercuts his credibility. When Cale Makar was asked about the hit on McCann he smirked through his answer. Undercuts his credibility.

x - puljucommie 🦬 👑 @puljucommie Cale Makar simply cannot maintain his meow meow status if he keeps throwing hits like that Cale Makar simply cannot maintain his meow meow status if he keeps throwing hits like that

Ryan S. Clark @ryan_s_clark



Was asked about being booed and said he actually had a dream last night that he was being booed. Cale Makar called the hit with Jared McCann “unfortunate” while adding “I never want to injury guys and I hope he’s alright.”Was asked about being booed and said he actually had a dream last night that he was being booed. #Avs Cale Makar called the hit with Jared McCann “unfortunate” while adding “I never want to injury guys and I hope he’s alright.” Was asked about being booed and said he actually had a dream last night that he was being booed. #Avs

Jeff Chapman @JeffKChapman I just saw the Cale Makar hit, what in the world are we doing? How’s he still in the game? I just saw the Cale Makar hit, what in the world are we doing? How’s he still in the game?

Nathan Rudolph @DNVR_Rudo I am all for having a conversation about the way the game is called and if it needs to be changed.



The protocol of going from no call to Major is a bad look



As it is currently, the hit by Cale Makar was punished appropriately both by the rule book and by the precedent set. I am all for having a conversation about the way the game is called and if it needs to be changed.The protocol of going from no call to Major is a bad lookAs it is currently, the hit by Cale Makar was punished appropriately both by the rule book and by the precedent set.

landon @instyul @JeffVeillette This hit was definitely a suspension. I genuinely think Cale makar needs to be thanking the hockey gods that this was shoulder to shoulder. If mccans head got the initial impact plus the boards he would’ve been toasted more than he is now @JeffVeillette This hit was definitely a suspension. I genuinely think Cale makar needs to be thanking the hockey gods that this was shoulder to shoulder. If mccans head got the initial impact plus the boards he would’ve been toasted more than he is now

Boston Bruins Watcher @WatcherBruins Cale Makar rocks Jared McCann into the boards long after the puck is out of play. There’s no way that this isn’t going to be a suspension on Makar. Dirty, dirty hit by Makar and @NHLPlayerSafety is going to want a word Cale Makar rocks Jared McCann into the boards long after the puck is out of play. There’s no way that this isn’t going to be a suspension on Makar. Dirty, dirty hit by Makar and @NHLPlayerSafety is going to want a word https://t.co/ynLLRSKQDh

The safety of players has been a hot topic in the NHL in recent years, with the league introducing new rules and regulations to protect players from dangerous hits. Fans believe that Cale Makar's hit on McCann was a clear violation of these rules and are calling for the league to take action.

While it remains to be seen whether the NHL will take any further action against Cale Makar, the incident has once again highlighted the importance of player safety in the sport. As the playoffs continue, fans will be watching closely to see if any more dangerous hits occur and if the league will take appropriate action to prevent them in the future.

Kraken avenge Cale Makar's controversial hit with an overtime victory over Avalanche

The Seattle Kraken secured a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday to even the seven-game series at 2-2. Will Borgen opened the scoring for Kraken in the first period, followed by Daniel Sprong's wrist shot that extended their lead to 2-0 going into the second period.

The Avalanche launched a comeback in the second period, with Mikko Rantanen scoring twice within 50 seconds to tie the game at 2-2. However, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the third period, resulting in an overtime period.

Just three minutes into the overtime period, Jordan Eberle capitalized on a powerplay opportunity, finding a loose puck and shooting it into the back of the net to give the Kraken the victory.

The win was a huge boost for Kraken, who had lost the previous two games in the series. It was also a significant win for the franchise, given that they are playing in their second season in the NHL.

The series now shifts back to the Ball Arena for Game 5 on Wednesday, where both teams will be looking to take the lead in the series. With both teams evenly matched, it promises to be another exciting encounter in what has been a closely contested series so far.

