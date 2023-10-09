"Surprised they are allowed to take a position" - NHL fans weigh in on Pro-Israel statement issued by NJ Devils

NHL fans on Reddit weighed in on a recent post shared by the New Jersey Devils on X/Twitter expressing their support for Israel.

The Middle East region of Gaza in Israel has been pounded in a tense conflict between Israel and Palestine with "non-stop bombardment" between Hamas gunmen and Israeli troops for the last three days.

Many countries, including the US, have expressed their support for Israel at this time. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils were the only team to publicly express their solidarity for Israel, issuing a statement on their official X/Twitter:

"We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas. #standwithisrael"

The post was recently shared on the r/hockey subreddit, where NHL fans shared their thoughts, with many claiming it could possibly have been avoided. One Reddit user commented on the post:

"Surprised they are allowed to take a position on any social issue given the NHLs stance on making any player or fan uncomfortable."

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Here are some of the other reactions across Reddit:

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Benchamb from discussion inhockey Expand Post

It is worth noting that Josh Norris, one of the Devils' owners, is a prominent Jewish man. As a result, this could've been one of the main reasons for the Devils' post.

Notably, the Devils were not the only ones to do so, as the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, which are also owned by Harris, posted the same message on their X/Twitter.

When will the New Jersey Devils play in the 2023-24 NHL season?

The New Jersey Devils concluded their pre-season campaign by winning all seven games on Friday (Oct. 7). Next, they'll hope to replicate the same level of performance in the regular season.

The Devils currently have one of the best depth charts in the league, and they are predicted as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season. Last season, the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs in five games.

The New Jersey Devils will be up against the Detroit Red Wings in their season opener on Thursday (Oct. 12) at home in Prudential Center. The puck for the game drops at 7 p.m. ET.