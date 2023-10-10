NHL Fantasy 2023/24: Who are the starting goalies for tonight's games? | 10th October

Get ready for a thrilling NHL Opening Night on Oct. 10, 2023, with an exclusive tripleheader broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. As we gear up for the excitement, find out which goalies will be guarding the nets in tonight's NHL games.

NHL Opening Night Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

As the NHL's Opening Night approaches, for the clash between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning, The puck is set to drop at 5:30 p.m.

In the crease for the Nashville Predators, the spotlight falls on their goaltending duo, Kevin Lankinen and Juuse Saros. Juuse Saros, known for his exceptional skills and consistency, is the likely candidate to start the game. Saros has established himself as a key figure in the Predators' netminding department.

On the other side of the ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning have their own netminding decisions to make. While Jonas Johansson is expected to get the nod for the Lightning to start the game, the team also boasts the exceptional talents of Andrei Vasilevskiy with Matt Tomkins as backup.

Game 2: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The stage is set for an exciting NHL showdown as the Chicago Blackhawks usher in the Connor Bedard era during their 2023-24 season opener, scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Time. Their opponents, the Pittsburgh Penguins, are equally eager to make their mark in this highly anticipated matchup.

In the crease for the Chicago Blackhawks, fans can expect to see Petr Mrazek as the starting goalie. Mrazek, a seasoned goaltender, brings experience and skill to the team.

On the other side, the Pittsburgh Penguins have their own seasoned goaltender. It's likely that Tristan Jarry will get the nod to start the game, with Alex Nedeljkovic as his backup.

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

As the clock strikes 10:30 p.m. on NHL Opening Night, hockey fans are in for a treat as the Seattle Kraken step onto the ice to face off against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. This Pacific Division opener promises an intense and captivating showdown.

In the crease for the Vegas Golden Knights, the starting goaltender is expected to be Adin Hill. Hill, a talented netminder, has proven himself as a reliable presence in the net, and he will have Logan Thompson as backup.

On the opposing side, the Seattle Kraken will likely entrust their net to Philipp Grubauer as a starting goalie, a skilled and experienced goaltender. Grubauer's will have Joey Daccord as a backup goalie.