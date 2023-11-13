NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Trevor Zegras, Jack Hughes, and more updates for Week 6

The 2023–24 NHL season is in its sixth week, and some key players have sustained injuries.

Injuries are part of hockey, so adapting to them in real life and in fantasy hockey is key to success. Although you can replace them with players from the waiver wire, it is critical for your fantasy team to have a strong bench.

But knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy Injury Report

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras is day-to-day

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras missed his second straight game on Sunday due to a nagging lower-body injury.

As of yet, the Ducks have not given a timetable for his comeback, so it is unknown when he will return. Anaheim has back-to-back road games on Tuesday and Wednesday, so whether or not he goes with the team will reveal his status.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes is week-to-week

Jack Hughes was off to a hot start and was one of the favorites to win the MVP early on.

However, the New Jersey Devils forward has been out since Nov. 3 as he suffered a shoulder injury. Last week, the team announced he'd be week-to-week, and there has been no update since.

Given Hughes has already missed 10 days, the hope is he can likely return next week.

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen will miss weeks

Artturi Lehkonen will miss weeks, according to Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar.

Lehkonen crashed head-first into the boards on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Bednar said the injury was not to the head, but the exact injury isn't certain.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy had surgery just before the season started and was expected to miss the first eight weeks.

However, the Tampa Bay Lightning could return sooner than that, as he has been back on the ice skating and practicing. Vasilevskiy will be one of the top fantasy hockey goalies, and all signs point to him returning sometime this month.