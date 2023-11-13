"NHL finally gets its LeBron James" - Oilers' recent hirings have fans comparing Connor McDavid to NBA superstar

The recent developments surrounding the Edmonton Oilers have sparked discussions among fans, drawing comparisons between their star player, Connor McDavid, and NBA superstar LeBron James.

This analogy is based not only on their skills in their respective sports but also on their impact off the field, especially when it comes to team decisions.

Connor McDavid, a player who has won the Hart Trophy three times, has been the foundation of the Oilers since being drafted overall in 2015. His outstanding abilities and leadership qualities have led many to compare him to some of the greatest players in the sport's history.

However, recent changes within the Oiler's management have prompted fans to draw parallels with LeBron James, renowned for his influence on and off the court.

In a recent X post, former player and podcaster Ryan Pinder highlighted that McDavid’s agent has taken on the role of CEO for the Oilers. At the same time, his junior linemate is the Oilers' unrestricted free-agent splash, and his junior coach is now the Oilers' head coach.

This sequence of events prompted a fan to react to the post with:

"NHL finally gets its LeBron James."

Aside from being a basketball legend, LeBron James is known for exerting influence within his teams. He often plays a role in roster decisions and coaching appointments, building teams around his strengths and preferences. This kind of impact is not commonly seen in sports, but it’s becoming more frequent as players use their star power to their advantage.

The recent hiring decisions by the Oilers suggest that McDavid might have a level of influence within his team.

Fans have responded to these developments with a mix of excitement and curiosity.

Many are eager to see if these changes will result in the level of success that LeBron James has experienced in the NBA. Others are intrigued by the growing influence of star players in team decisions, which could potentially change how sports work.

Connor McDavid’s performance this season

Connor McDavid, widely acknowledged for his offensive skills and game-changing speed, recently discussed the difficulties he and the Edmonton Oilers have faced this season.

McDavid is currently dealing with a dip in confidence amidst the team’s 2-9-1 record. In an interview with Daniel Nugent Bowman of The Athletic, McDavid shared some insights.

Despite having career statistics of 860 points, only ten points have been scored by McDavid in the current season, which is a stark contrast to his usual high-scoring performances. This decline in production coincides with his return from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

While denying any lingering health issues, Connor McDavid does acknowledge that there has been a decrease in his dominance on the ice.