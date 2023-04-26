NHL Global Series heads to Sweden, will feature Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Wild and Senators

The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) have announced the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden, which will feature four regular-season games to be played from November 16-19 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

The games will involve the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs. The 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden will mark the 13th-16th games played in Stockholm and the 10th season overall that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games.

NHL’s global series in Sweden is promoted by Live Nation Sweden, with official partners CCM, Fastenal, SAP, and Upper Deck. Aftonbladet and Viaplay will serve as the official media partners for the event. Fans can purchase tickets and travel packages at LiveNation.se/NHL starting May 3 at 10 a.m. CET.

The upcoming event is a great opportunity to reward European fans for their loyalty and passion for the NHL.

Fans can enjoy live NHL games via international broadcast and media partners, such as Nova, MySports, Sky Sports, ProSieben, Viaplay, and YLE, as well as the NHL’s streaming service, NHL.TV. The NHL’s top players are also featured across various social media platforms and NHL.com in eight languages for international fans.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will be the first time the Maple Leafs will play regular-season games outside of North America, and Toronto will become the 26th franchise to play in such a game. The event will also be the second time that both the Red Wings and Wild have traveled abroad to play regular-season games and the third trip for the Senators.

More than 30 percent of NHL players this season were born outside of North America, and there are 36 players of European nationality in the Red Wings, Wild, Senators, and Maple Leafs, including 21 players of Swedish nationality.

This highlights the NHL's global presence and commitment to promoting the sport internationally.

NHL Global Series Announces First Trip to Australia

The NHL is expanding its global reach even further by bringing the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings to Australia for the first time in the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The teams will play preseason games on Sept. 23 and 24 at Rod Laver Arena, which is typically used for the Australian Open tennis tournament. The rink will be constructed using many of the same parts used for outdoor games, but with the retractable roof remaining closed.

The trip to Australia represents the NHL's first venture into the Southern Hemisphere and its fourth continent overall. The teams will report to training camp earlier than the rest of the NHL and practice at a local rink before playing at Rod Laver Arena.

The historic event is part of the NHL's efforts to expand its fan base and grow the game globally.

