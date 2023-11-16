NHL Global Series Sweden Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where to watch game live on TV, channel list | Nov 17, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings are set to face off in the 2023 NHL Global Series at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 2 pm ET.

The Maple Leafs (8-5-2) have scored 55 goals and conceded 54. They are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings (8-5-2) have scored 50 goals and conceded 45 and sit third in the Atlantic Division.

NHL fans can experience all the thrill on TV6, Viaplay, ESPN+, TSN+, Sportsnet (Canada), and NHL Network.

NHL Global Series Sweden Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Friday, November 17, at 2 pm ET

: Friday, November 17, at 2 pm ET Venue : Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

: Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden Broadcast : TV6, Viaplay, ESPN+, TSN+, Sportsnet (Canada), NHL Network

: TV6, Viaplay, ESPN+, TSN+, Sportsnet (Canada), NHL Network Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: SN590 The Fan, SiriusXMNHL Channel 91 and WXYT-FM - 97.1 (The Ticket)

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs have seen uptick in their offensive prowess this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the midst of an impressive season, propelled by their high-scoring offense that averages 3.53 goals per game, including a notable ten goals in the last two games.

Star players William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner lead the charge, who have collectively contributed 28 goals and 30 assists.

The offensive success extends beyond the top lines, with notable performances from John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi, combining for ten goals and 24 assists, effectively opening up the team's offensive options.

However, the defensive unit has struggled, allowing an average of 3.53 goals per game. Despite efforts from Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie, who've earned 2.4 defensive point shares, the rest of the defense has faced challenges, giving opponents ample opportunities for shots on goal.

A bright spot for the team is goaltender Joseph Woll, maintaining a .908 save percentage and a 2.91 GAA, with a -1.4 saved above average.

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been dealing with injuries, with Conor Timmins, Timothy Liljegren, Matt Murray, and Jake Muzzin expected to be out for various periods due to injuries.

Great offensive prowess is the driving force behind the Red Wings' success

The Detroit Red Wings are enjoying a standout season marked by an impressive offensive display, averaging 3.67 goals per game.

Leading the offensive display, Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond have notched 20 goals and 23 assists, guiding the top two lines to success.

Complementing their efforts, J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp, and Daniel Sprong have contributed 12 goals and 15 assists.

Defensive support from Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere includes four goals and 16 assists from the point, expanding the team's offensive options.

Despite offensive achievements, the defense has encountered challenges, allowing an average of 3.27 goals per game.

While Jake Walman and Ben Chiarot have combined for 1.9 defensive point shares, the remaining defensive unit has struggled, providing opponents with opportunities for open shots.

Furthermore, goaltender Ville Husso has faced difficulties with a .885 save percentage and a 3.61 GAA, resulting in a -5.6 saved above average.

The Red Wings also have their share of injuries, with Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff sidelined.