NHL Heritage Classic Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where to watch game live on TV, channel list| Oct 29, 2023

The stage is set for the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic at Alberta's Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, where the Edmonton Oilers will play host to the Calgary Flames in an outdoor game.

Edmonton currently holds a 1-5-1 record, following their recent home loss to the Rangers on Thursday, while Calgary boasts a 2-5-1 record, after their home defeat against the Blues on the same day. It's worth noting that Edmonton managed to secure victories in two out of three games against Calgary in the previous season.

This year's Heritage Classic is set to commence at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and Sports on Max.

Heritage Classic 'Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames' Game Details

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct 29, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Broadcast: TBS, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and Sports on Max

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: SN 950, Sirius XM

Edmonton Oilers' game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are desperate for wins in the Heritage Classic, despite being considered top contenders. They are winless in three home games.

Goaltending has been a concern for the Oilers this season as they alternate between Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell. In Thursday's game, it was Skinner in the net, and he's posted a disappointing 3.93 GAA and an .846 save percentage. Meanwhile, Campbell hasn't fared much better with a 4.35 GAA and .877 save percentage.

Edmonton's offense has struggled as well, averaging just 2.4 goals per game, ranking them 26th in the league. On the defensive side, they've beem conceding an average of 4.3 goals, placing them at the 30th spot in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers' key players and injury status

Connor McDavid, who missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, is back on the ice. He practiced at the Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday and is likely to make a return in Sunday's Heritage Classic.

Widely regarded as the world's best hockey player, McDavid has already accumulated eight points in just five games. It is important to note that Leon Draisaitl, the 27-year-old is not to blame for the team's struggles, as he had a standout performance with four points in three games against the Flames last season.

On the other hand, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has had a relatively quiet spell, going four games without registering a point.

Calgary Flames' game preview

The Flames' defense isn't much stronger, allowing an average of 3.50 goals per game, ranking them 25th. Currently, Calgary holds the sixth position in the Pacific Division, just ahead of Edmonton. The one positive aspect of their perfomance lies in their penalty kill, which is fifth in the league at 90.3%

Calgary Flames' key players and injury status

Elias Lindholm has been a consistent performer, despite the squad's poor start. He has managed just one assist in three matchups against the Oilers last year.

This season, Nazem Kadri has only contributed one point and carriers a dismal -8 rating. Noah Hanifin stands out as the ice time leader among Flames players, averaging 23 minutes per game with four points this season.

Jacob Markstrom is set to net in Sunday's Heritage Classic and has delivered a mediocre performance, with a 2.68 goals against average and a .906 save percentage, resulting in a 1-4-1 record. Markstrom faced two losses against the Oilers last season.

On the injury front, Jakob Pelletier remains out of the line-up due to a shoulder injury.