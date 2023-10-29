NHL Heritage Classic Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Predictions, preview, odds and more| Oct. 29, 2023

The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are set to face off in the Heritage Classic this Sunday, and hockey fans are gearing up for an exciting match.

The Flames currently hold a record of 2-5-1, while the Oilers are not far behind with a record of 1-5-1. With both teams eager to improve their standings, this game promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The highly anticipated game will take place at Commonwealth Stadium, providing a unique and memorable setting for the Heritage Classic. The puck will be dropped at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on TBS and Sportsnet.

Calgary Flames game preview

Calgary Flames are keen to return to action following a tough stretch. Their recent struggles stemmed from a lack of offensive production, resulting in four consecutive losses.

They secured a victory in the season opener against the Jets and an impressive road win over the Sabres. However, their recent performance saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat against the Rangers on Tuesday, followed by a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Blues at home on Thursday, bringing their season record to 2-5-1.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are in a precarious position, requiring victories to meet their high expectations. Despite being regarded as top contenders, their start to the season has been far from ideal. Out of their first seven games, they've secured just a single win.

What's concerning is that their schedule hasn't been particularly demanding. They've suffered defeat at the hands of the Canucks, Flyers and Jets. Their struggles persisted with a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Rangers at home on Thursday, with fans expressing their frustration through audible boos. To make matters worse, their record on home ice stands at 0-3. Connor McDavid returns just in time for the first outdoor Battle of Alberta.

Calgary Flames projected lines

Forwards

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU NAZEM KADRI MATT CORONATO DRYDEN HUNT ELIAS LINDHOLM DILLON DUBE ANDREW MANGIAPANE MIKAEL BACKLUND BLAKE COLEMAN A.J. GREER YEGOR SHARANGOVICH WALKER DUEHR

Defensemen

NOAH HANIFIN MACKENZIE WEEGAR NIKITA ZADOROV CHRIS TANEV DENNIS GILBERT ILYA SOLOVYOV

Goalies

JACOB MARKSTROM DANIEL VLADAR

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

CONNOR MCDAVID LEON DRAISAITL WARREN FOEGELE EVANDER KANE RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS ZACH HYMAN DYLAN HOLLOWAY RYAN MCLEOD CONNOR BROWN ADAM ERNE DEREK RYAN MATTIAS JANMARK

Defensemen

MATTIAS EKHOLM PHILIP BROBERG DARNELL NURSE CODY CECI BRETT KULAK EVAN BOUCHARD

Goalies

JACK CAMPBELL STUART SKINNER

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds and predictions

In a matchup with the Flames as underdogs (+120) and the Oilers as favorites (-145) with an Over/Under (O/U) of 6.5, both teams are looking to secure a win.

The Flames are on a 4-game losing streak, with a recent 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Despite the bad performance by the Oilers, the return of McDavid boosts the Oilers' chances, making them the expected winners in this game.