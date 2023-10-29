Ice Hockey
  NHL Heritage Classic Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Predictions, preview, odds and more| Oct. 29, 2023

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Oct 29, 2023 20:10 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are set to face off in the Heritage Classic this Sunday, and hockey fans are gearing up for an exciting match.

The Flames currently hold a record of 2-5-1, while the Oilers are not far behind with a record of 1-5-1. With both teams eager to improve their standings, this game promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The highly anticipated game will take place at Commonwealth Stadium, providing a unique and memorable setting for the Heritage Classic. The puck will be dropped at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on TBS and Sportsnet.

Calgary Flames game preview

Calgary Flames are keen to return to action following a tough stretch. Their recent struggles stemmed from a lack of offensive production, resulting in four consecutive losses.

They secured a victory in the season opener against the Jets and an impressive road win over the Sabres. However, their recent performance saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat against the Rangers on Tuesday, followed by a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Blues at home on Thursday, bringing their season record to 2-5-1.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are in a precarious position, requiring victories to meet their high expectations. Despite being regarded as top contenders, their start to the season has been far from ideal. Out of their first seven games, they've secured just a single win.

What's concerning is that their schedule hasn't been particularly demanding. They've suffered defeat at the hands of the Canucks, Flyers and Jets. Their struggles persisted with a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Rangers at home on Thursday, with fans expressing their frustration through audible boos. To make matters worse, their record on home ice stands at 0-3. Connor McDavid returns just in time for the first outdoor Battle of Alberta.

Calgary Flames projected lines

Forwards

JONATHAN HUBERDEAUNAZEM KADRIMATT CORONATO
DRYDEN HUNTELIAS LINDHOLMDILLON DUBE
ANDREW MANGIAPANEMIKAEL BACKLUNDBLAKE COLEMAN
A.J. GREERYEGOR SHARANGOVICHWALKER DUEHR

Defensemen

NOAH HANIFINMACKENZIE WEEGAR
NIKITA ZADOROVCHRIS TANEV
DENNIS GILBERTILYA SOLOVYOV

Goalies

JACOB MARKSTROM
DANIEL VLADAR

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

CONNOR MCDAVIDLEON DRAISAITLWARREN FOEGELE
EVANDER KANERYAN NUGENT-HOPKINSZACH HYMAN
DYLAN HOLLOWAYRYAN MCLEODCONNOR BROWN
ADAM ERNEDEREK RYANMATTIAS JANMARK

Defensemen

MATTIAS EKHOLMPHILIP BROBERG
DARNELL NURSECODY CECI
BRETT KULAKEVAN BOUCHARD

Goalies

JACK CAMPBELL
STUART SKINNER

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds and predictions

In a matchup with the Flames as underdogs (+120) and the Oilers as favorites (-145) with an Over/Under (O/U) of 6.5, both teams are looking to secure a win.

The Flames are on a 4-game losing streak, with a recent 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Despite the bad performance by the Oilers, the return of McDavid boosts the Oilers' chances, making them the expected winners in this game.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
