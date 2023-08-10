NHL Immaculate Grid: August 10 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans. It has allowed hockey enthusiasts to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique challenge that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for August 8 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is back to the traditional two columns of teams, and today, the unique stat is 1000+ career points, which is an incredible feat for a player to achieve.

One of the grids asks who has played for the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The answer we go with is Marc Staal who spent the first 13 years in the NHL with the Rangers before sending last season with the Panthers.

Another answer to that grid could be Anthony Duclair, who spent his rookie season with the Rangers and the last three years in Florida.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 10

Claude Giroux is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Marc Staal

Box 2: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Pat LaFontaine

Box 3: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Eric Lindros

Box 4: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Ed Jovanovski

Box 5: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Derek Roy

Box 6: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Zack MacEwen

Box 7: Which player has 1000+ career points and played for the Florida Panthers?

Answer: Jaromir Jagr

Box 8: Which player has 1000+ career points and played for the Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Dave Andreychuk

Box 9: Which player has 1000+ career points and played for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Claude Giroux

Those are the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

