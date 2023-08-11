NHL Immaculate Grid: August 11 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game which allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 11 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is back to the traditional two columns of teams and one stat. However, for today, each column is an NHL team, which could make it easier for fans.

One of the grids asks who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angles Kings. One of the more popular answers will be defencemen, Alec Martinez.

Another answer could be goaltender Jonathan Quick who started 10 games for Vegas but spent his entire career with Los Angeles before that. A third answer would be Brayden McNabb.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 11

Mark Stone is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Martin Havlat.

Box 2: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Nick Paul.

Box 3: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights?

Answer: Mark Stone.

Box 4: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Joel Edmundson.

Box 5: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Corey Perry.

Box 6: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights?

Answer: Max Pacioretty.

Box 7: Which player has played for the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Box 8: Which player has played for the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Brian Boyle.

Box 9: Which player has played for the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights?

Answer: Alec Martinez.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

