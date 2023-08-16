NHL Immaculate Grid: August 16 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 16 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of today's grid is the traditional two columns of teams with the final column being a stat of a 30+ win season for a goalie.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. One answer is Sam Reinhart who was dealt from Buffalo to Florida in 2021.

Other answers for that grid are Mike Foligno, Brandon Montour, Steve Bernier, and Thomas Vanek among others.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 16

Radko Gudas is an answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars?

Answer: Evgenii Dadonov.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Radko Gudas.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Sam Reinhart.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars?

Answer: Blake Comeau.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Braydon Coburn.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Tim Connolly.

Box 7: Which goalie has a 30+ win season and played for the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Jake Oettinger.

Box 8: Which goalie has a 30+ win season and played for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Steve Mason.

Box 9: Which goalie has a 30+ win season and played for the Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Martin Biron.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

Poll : Did you know all these answers? Yes No 0 votes