NHL Immaculate Grid: August 17 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 17 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of today's grid is the traditional two columns of teams and the final column 1,000+ career points, which is a feat not many players accomplish.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. One answer is Shea Weber who was the captain of both the Predators and Canadiens.

Another answer for that grid is P.K. Subban, who was traded for Weber straight up. Other names include Alexander Radulov, Yannic Weber, and goaltender Tomas Vokoun.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 17

Ryan McDonagh played for both the Rangers and the Predators

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers?

Answer: Ryan McDonagh.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Shea Weber.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Barret Jackman.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers?

Answer: Dan Boyle.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Josh Gorges.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Jamal Mayers.

Box 7: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and has 1000+ career points?

Answer: Mark Messier.

Box 8: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and has 1000+ career points?

Answer: Guy LaFleur.

Box 9: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and 1000+ career points?

Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.