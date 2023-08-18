NHL Immaculate Grid: August 18 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 18 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz. The grid for today is all NHL teams and no unique stats, which doesn't happen too often.

One of the grids asks which player has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. One answer is Eric Fehr who played 419 regular-season games for the Caps and 107 games for the Penguins.

Other players that played for both franchises are Sergei Gonchar, Connor Sheary, Jaromir Jagr, and Matt Cooke.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 18

Jeff Carter is an answer to one of the grids

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators?

Answer: Nick Foligno.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: David Savard.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jeff Carter.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators?

Answer: Sergei Gonchar.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Richard Panik.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Eric Fehr.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators?

Answer: Mikkel Bodker.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Anton Stralman.

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Paul Bissonette.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.