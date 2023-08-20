NHL Immaculate Grid: August 20 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid for August 20 is now accessible for participation. In just under two months since its initial grid launch, this captivating hockey trivia game has surged in popularity, capturing the attention and enthusiasm of fans like never before.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Brent Ashton.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Paul Coffey.

Box 3: Name a player who has won 300+ games for Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Chris Osgood.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Blake Comeau.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Ray Ferraro.

Box 6: Name a player who has won 300+ games for New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Billy Smith.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Mike Hough.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Martin Gelinas.

Box 9: Name a player who has won 300+ games for Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Sergei Bobrovsky.