NHL Immaculate Grid: August 22 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to prove their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 22 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid for the day is a bit different, as it features all teams. Usually, one of the columns is a unique stat, but today's grid is for all NHL teams.

One of the grids asks who has played for the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks. One of the more notable answers will be Brent Burns, who played 453 games with Minnesota and 798 with San Jose.

Other answers for the grid include Nick Bonino, Torrey Mitchell, Owen Nolan and Devan Dubnyk.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 22

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Matt Carle

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Daniel Briere

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks?

Answer: Joffrey Lupul

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Jason Demers

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Kyle Chipchura

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks?

Answer: Luke Schenn

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Brent Burns

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Torrey Mitchell

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks?

Answer: Matt Cullen

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.

