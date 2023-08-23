NHL Immaculate Grid: August 23 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to prove their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 23 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid is back to the usual two columns of teams, with the final column being a unique stat.

One of the grids asks which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders. One answer is Matt Moulson who played for the Islanders from 2010 to 2014 and played with the Kings from 2008 to 2009. Other answers for the grid include Ray Ferraro, Jason Blake and Butch Goring.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 23

John Tavares is one of the answers to the grid.

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Derek Forbort

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Zdeno Chara

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: Phil Kessel

Box 4: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Matt Moulson

Box 5: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Semyon Varlamov

Box 6: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: John Tavares

Box 7: Which player has played for the Los Angeles Kings and has 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Anze Kopitar

Box 8: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and has 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Nicklas Backstrom

Box 9: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and has 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Mitch Marner

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.

Poll : Did you know all these answers? Yes No 0 votes