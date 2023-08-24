NHL Immaculate Grid: August 24 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to prove their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 24 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz.

The grid is back to the usual two columns of teams, with the final column being a unique stat, which today is 1000+ career points.

One of the grid asks who has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. One answer is Barclay Goodrow, who was a part of the Lightning for their back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021 and then signed as a free agent with the Rangers.

Other answers for that grid are Martin St. Louis, Ryan Callahan, Ryan McDonagh, and J.T. Miller among others.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 24

Steven Stamkos is an answer to one of the grids

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars?

Answer: Mike Smith.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Martin St. Louis.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars?

Answer: Brad Richards.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Barclay Goodrow.

Box 7: Which player has 1000+ points and played for the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Mike Modano.

Box 8: Which player has 1000+ points and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Sidney Crosby.

Box 9: Which player has 1000+ points and played for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Answer: Steven Stamkos.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.