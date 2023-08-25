NHL Immaculate Grid: August 25 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to prove their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 25 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid is back to the traditional of two columns of NHL teams and the stat being 30+ wins in a season.

One of the grids asks about players who played for the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings. One answer is Todd Bertuzzi who played 518 games for the Canucks and 308 with the Detroit Red Wings.

Other answers include Sam Gagner, Mike Sillinger, David Booth and Mikael Samuelsson.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 25

Alexander Georgiev is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Anson Carter

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Todd Bertuzzi

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Mats Sundin

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Mark Letestu

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Gustav Nyquist

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Jack Johnson

Box 7: Which player has 30+ wins and played for the Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Grant Fuhr

Box 8: Which player has 30+ wins and played for the Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Chris Osgood

Box 9: Which player has 30+ wins and played for the Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Alexander Georgiev

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.

Poll : Did you know all these answers? Yes No 0 votes