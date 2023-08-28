NHL Immaculate Grid: August 28 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to prove their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 28 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid today is a bit different as every column is an NHL team, not a unique stat.

One of the grids asks which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. One of the more popular answers will be Joe Pavelski, who has only played for the Sharks and Stars in his career.

He played for San Jose from 2007 until 2019 skating in 963 regular season games and with the Stars, has played in 287 regular season games and is still playing for Dallas.

Another answer for that grid is goaltender Antti Niemi, who played 85 games with Dallas and 296 games with San Jose. Brendan Dillon, Jason Demers, and Andrew Cogliano have also played for both franchises.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 28

Jeff Carter is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Jeff Halpern.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Joe Pavelski.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Trevor Daley.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Pheonix Copley.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Marty McSorley.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jeff Carter.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Seattle Kraken and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Philipp Grubauer

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Joonas Donskoi.

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jared McCann.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.