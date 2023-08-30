NHL Immaculate Grid: August 30 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to test their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 30 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid is back to two columns, with the final column being a unique stat.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets. One popular answer is Sergei Bobrovsky, who was with the Flyers from 2011 to 2012. He was then was with Columbus from 2013 until 2019.

Other players who have played for both franchises are Luke Richardson, Jody Shelley, Jakub Voracek, and Jeff Carter.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 30

Tomas Tatar is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Curtis Joseph

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Valtteri Filppula

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Tomas Tatar

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Brandon Saad

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Sergei Bobrovsky

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: David Savard

Box 7: Which player has 500+ career goals and played for the St. Louis Blues?

Answer: Brett Hull

Box 8: Which player has 500+ career goals and played for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Answer: Mark Recchi

Box 9: Which player has 500+ career goals and played for the Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Guy Lafleur

So, those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.

