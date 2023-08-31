NHL Immaculate Grid: August 31 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 31 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid is back to two columns, with the final column being a unique stat.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.

One answer to this is Zach Bogosian, who played from Buffalo from 2015 until 2020 skating in 243 games and recording 67 points. He then played with the Maple Leafs for the 2020-21 NHL season in 45 games and recorded just four points.

Other answers include Doug Gilmour, Clarke McArthur, Brad May, Ilya Lubushkin, and Brad Boyes.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

Matthew Tkachuk is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Michael Handzus.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Robyn Regehr.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Bryan McCabe.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Zach Bogosian.

Box 7: Which player has 50+ assists in a season and played for the Florida Panthers?

Answer: Matthew Tkachuk.

Box 8: Which player has 50+ assists in a season and played for the Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Shane Doan.

Box 9: Which player has 50+ assists in a season and played for the Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Jack Eichel.

So, those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct in order to get an immaculate score.

