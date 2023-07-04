NHL Immaculate Grid July 04 answers: Solving today's grid

The NHL Immaculate Grid is one of the most intriguing online games that has become popular among hockey fans. The game is an excellent way to put your knowledge of the National Hockey League players of all 32 franchises to the test.

The game is simple: participants must correctly guess answers to questions based on the criteria set on the top and sides of the gride. The quest to complete the grid comes with three different challenges such as a 5x5,4x4 and a 3x3 grid where the participants are given a chance to guess and complete the grid.

Participants must carefully fill in the boxes because each incorrect answer results in a loss of guesses to complete the challenge. The game is reaching its popularity day by day with a large number of hockey fans tuning in each day to test their knowledge of the sport.

That being said, the most recent NHL Immaculate Grid is out and in this article, we'll try to solve the grid and share the answers with you.

The most recent NHL Immaculate Grid July 4 solved answers

The most recent NHL Immaculate Grid features a 3x3 grid where the participants are given a total of nine guesses to complete the challenge.

Image Credit/ puckdoku.com

The question for today's NHL grid is to name a player who has played for both of the franchises represented by the logos on the left side of the screen and the top of the grid. You can fill in the boxes by entering more than one player.

Box 1: Player who played for the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers - James Neal

Box 2: Player who played for the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens - P.K. Subban

Box 3: Player who played for the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken - Eeli Tolvanen

Box 4: Player who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers - Curtis Joseph

Box 5: Player who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens - Tomas Plekanec

Box 6: Player who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken - Mark Giordano

Box 7: Player who played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers - Mike Green

Box 8: Player who played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens - Mathieu Dandenault

Box 9: Player who played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Seattle Kraken - Dennis Cholowski

