NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 10 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 10 is now live to play on Puckdoku, marking the tenth day of the new game that puts the hockey fans' knowledge to the test.

The Puckdoku NHL grid is more interesting than ever, as it now includes the faces of the players whose names you will enter into the boxes. If you remember the player's name but not his face, this is a great feature to help you recall your knowledge.

The question for today is to name a player who has played for the teams as per their logos on the left and top sides of the grid. In the third row, users have to name a player who has scored 40+ goals in a single season with the specified team.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid solved answers for July 10

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Alexander Kerfoot.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Andre Benoit.

Box 3: Name a player who has scored 40+ goals with the Colorado Avalanche in a single season.

Correct Answer: Joe Sakic.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Jason Spezza.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Alex Chiasson.

Box 6: Name a player who has scored 40+ goals with the Dallas Stars in a single season.

Correct Answer: Mike Modano.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Brooks Laich.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Sergei Gonchar.

Box 9: Name a player who has scored 40+ goals with the Washington Capitals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin.

That concludes the Puckdoku NHL grid for July 10. You can also use other players' names that fit the necessary criteria, as they can be retired or active players. To correctly answer the questions, you are given nine guesses. And the chance of getting a perfect score decreases with each incorrect guess.

