NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku August 1 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for August 1 is now available to play. It's been a month since this entertaining hockey trivia game released its first grid, and the game quickly rose to new heights of popularity among hockey fans.

The first two rows of today's grid are identical to name players who have played for both teams. Meanwhile, the third row of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid has challenged hockey fans to identify the Team USA players for the specific teams.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1

Jack Hughes is answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Bobby Ryan.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer. Patrick Eaves.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both Team USA and Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Ryan Kesler.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the LA Kings and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Dion Phaneuf.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the LA Kings and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Jussi Jokinen.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both Team USA and LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Jonathan Quick.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Martin Havlat.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Jason Arnott.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both Team USA and New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Jack Hughes.