NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku August 2 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku is a fascinating hockey trivia game that has piqued the interest of fans looking to enhance their hockey knowledge.

Every day, Puckdoku delivers users a new grid with intriguing cross-sections to identify players and their stats for the specific teams.

The Puckdoku NHL immaculate Grid for August 2 is now live to play. The first two rows of today's grid are identical, where users must complete the grid by naming the players who have played for both teams.

Meanwhile, the third row will test your knowledge of identifying goalies with a 90-plus save percentage for specific teams in a single season.

Here are the answers to today's NHL grid:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

Ryan Hartman is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Jordan Greenway.

Box 3: Name a Buffalo Sabres goalie to post a 90-plus save percentage in a single season.

Correct Answer: Dominik Hasek.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Jake McCabe.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Ryan Hartman.

Box 6: Name a Chicago Blackhawks goalie to post a 90-plus save percentage in a single season.

Correct Answer: Glenn Hall.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Tomas Plekanec.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Eric Staal.

Box 9: Name a Montreal Canadiens goalie to post a 90-plus save percentage in a single season.

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy.