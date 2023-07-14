NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 14 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid game is gaining popularity quickly due to its engaging aspect. It's one of the most popular sports trivia games, attracting many hockey fans who test their hockey knowledge.

To enjoy this game and do well, you need to know a lot about NHL players and teams. Users are given nine guesses to fill in the boxes with the correct names. However, even if one guess goes wrong, your chance of getting an immaculate score (9/9) gets over.

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for July 14 is out, marking the 14th day of this intriguing 3x3 quiz game. If you're having trouble solving the grid, you can find the right answers here to ensure an immaculate score.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

Chris Pronger is one of the answers for today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Brendan Shanahan

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: Mike Green

Box 3: Name a Norris Trophy winner with the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Nicklas Lindstrom

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: John Hayden

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: Troy Brouwer

Box 6: Name a Norris Trophy winner with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Correct Answer: Chris Chelios

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Cam Janssen

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: T.J. Oshie

Box 9: Name a Norris Trophy winner with the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger

Note: There could be multiple correct answers to the above questions.

