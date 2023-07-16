NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 16 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for today is another interesting 3x3 quiz that will put hockey fans' knowledge to the test. The grid's new set of questions requires fans to identify NHL players with specific feats, which makes it much more captivating and fun to play.

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 16 is yet another special quiz that will undoubtedly put your hockey knowledge to the test. The gird for the day features all "Original Six" teams in every column.

Participants are given a total of nine guesses to fill in the boxes correctly. If any guess goes wrong, your chance of getting an immaculate score (9/9) gets over.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 16

Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

Answer: Tie Domi

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Answer: Richard Panik

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings.

Answer: Larry Murphy

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers.

Answer: Rick Nash

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Answer: Phil Esposito

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings.

Answer: Tyler Bertuzzi

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers.

Answer: Guy Lafleur

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Answer: Kirby Dach

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings.

Answer: Mathieu Dandenault.

Those were the answers for today's grid. You can also fill in the boxes with other players' names provided they fulfill the given criteria, but make sure to guess your answers correctly to get a perfect score.

