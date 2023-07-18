NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 18 answers you need to know

Puckdoku's NHL Immaculate Grid has proven to be a great source of entertainment and a fun way to enhance your hockey knowledge this off-season. Every midnight, a new grid with a set of new questions is released for users.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 18 is now live to play, marking the 18th day of the popular trivia game. The grid for the day includes yet another unique quiz that will leave players scratching their heads to figure out the correct answer.

The first two columns of the grid remain the same as they have in the past. However, in the third column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, users are asked to recognize the players who have scored 100+ points in a single season for a specific team.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

Alex Ovechkin is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Clarke MacArthur.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: John Tucker.

Box 3: Name a player who has scored 100+ points for the Buffalo Sabres in a single season.

Correct Answer: Pat LaFontaine.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Zdeno Chara.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Brett Connolly.

Box 6: Name a player who has recorded 100+ points for the Washington Capitals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the LA Kings and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Dion Phaneuf.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the LA Kings and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Jussi Jokinen.

Box 9: Name a player who has recorded 100+ points with the LA Kings in a single season.

Correct Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Those are the grid answers for today. Users, can, however, fill out the grid with different answers. However, players must ensure that every guess they make is correct, as a wrong guess will cost fetching an immaculate score of nine out of nine.

