NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 20 answers you need to know

Puckdoku's NHL Immaculate Grid for July 20 is now available to play, marking the 20th day of this unique and entertaining trivia game. The grid for the day offers yet another set of questions that will undoubtedly put your hockey knowledge to the test.

In one of the sections of today's 3x3 Puckdoku NHL Grid, the users are tasked to complete the grid by filling in the boxers with the goaltenders' names to have posted <3.0 goals-against-average for a specified team.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 20

Ethan Bear is one of the answers to today's NHL grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Zack MacEwen.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answer: Ethan Bear.

Box 3: Name a goaltender to post <3.0 goals-against-average with the Vancouver Canucks in a single season.

Correct Answer: Cory Schneider.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Daniel Briere.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answer: Paul Stastny.

Box 6: Name a goaltender to post <3.0 goals-against-average with the Colorado Avalanche in a single season.

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answer: Vincent Trocheck.

Box 9: Name a goaltender to post <3.0 goals-against-average with the Florida Panthers in a single season.

Correct Answer: Jose Theodore.

Those are the players' names you can enter to complete today's grid. Participants can also get an immaculate score (9/9) by entering the different players' names. Make sure to land your guess correctly.

