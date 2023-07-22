NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 22 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 22 is now available and features yet another intriguing puzzle that will have users scratching their heads to find the correct answers.

With its unique set of questions designed to test participants' hockey knowledge the Puckdoku NHL Grid has reached new heights of popularity.

One section of today's grid assigned hockey fans to fill in the boxes with the names of players who have scored 40+ goals for a specific team. While the two "Original Six" teams are represented in one of the other cross-sections.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

Nikita Kucherov is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Max Domi.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answers: Bobby Orr.

Box 3: Name a player to score 40+ goals with the Chicago Blackhawks in a single season.

Correct Answer: Alex DeBrincat.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Corey Perry.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.

Answer: Brett Connolly.

Box 6: Name a player who has scored 40+ goals with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a single season.

Correct Answer: Nikita Kucherov.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Connor Carrick.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answers: Phil Kessel.

Box 9: Name a player who has scored 40+ goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a single season.

Correct Answer: Auston Matthews.

A player can also complete today's Puckdoku NHL Grid by filling in the boxes with different players' names, as long as they fulfill the criteria necessary.

