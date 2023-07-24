NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 24 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 24 has been released, marking the 24th day of this entertaining hockey trivia game. The day's grid is possibly the best NHL Grid by Puckdoku as it includes two intriguing columns.

In the third row of the grid, hockey fans are asked to name a player who has played 1000+ career games for specific teams. Meanwhile, the bottom line of today's grid adds another exciting twist by asking participants to name specific team players who have a career with 5 or more teams.

In the ninth box, participants are asked to name a player who has played for 5 or more teams and has 1000+ NHL career games.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24

Phil Kessel is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Filip Hronek.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Ryan Kesler.

Box 3: Name a Vancouver Canucks player to play over 1000 career games.

Correct Answer: Trevor Linden.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Givani Smith.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Michael Sgarbossa.

Box 6: Name a Florida Panthers player to play over 1000 career games.

Correct Answer: Scott Mellanby.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Detroit Red Wings and 5+ teams in his career.

Correct Answer: Steve Ott.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Anaheim Ducks and 5+ teams in his career.

Correct Answer: Nate Thompson.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for 5+ teams with 1000 career games.

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

