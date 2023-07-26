NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 26 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 26 are now available. The grid for the day features yet another intriguing 3x3 grid that will put hockey fans' knowledge to the test.

The first two rows of today's grid are the same, with participants asked to name the players who have played for two specific NHL teams. In the third row, participants are asked to name the players to have recorded 100+ points with a given team.

Without further ado, here are the answers to today's NHL grid that you can use to get an immaculate (9/9) score.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

Nathan MacKinnon is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Winnipeg Jets.

Correct Answer: Kevin Hayes

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Arron Asham

Box 3: Name a player who has recorded 100+ points with the Philadelphia Flyers in a single season.

Correct Answer: Bobby Clarke

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets.

Correct Answer: Marko Dano

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Claude Lemieux

Box 6: Name a player who has recorded 100+ points with the Colorado Avalanche in a single season.

Correct Answer: Nathan MacKinnon

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets.

Correct Answer: Riley Nash

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Taylor Hall

Box 9: Name a player who has recorded 100+ points with the Boston Bruins in a single season.

Correct Answer: David Pastrnak

