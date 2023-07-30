NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 30 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 30 features yet another distinguished 3x3 grid that will test your skills about players who have played for multiple teams.

The first two rows remain the same where participants are required to fill in the boxes with the players to represent both teams. Meanwhile, the third row of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid asks participants to name the goaltenders for specific teams.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 30

Radko Gudas is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Arizona Coyotes.

Correct Answer: Anton Stralman

Box 3: Name a goaltender who has played for the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Sergei Bobrovsky

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Radko Gudas

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Arizona Coyotes.

Correct Answer: Travis Boyd

Box 6: Name a goaltender who has played for the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: Pat Riggin

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Joel Otto

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Arizona Coyotes.

Correct Answer: Brett Hull

Box 9: Name a goaltender who played for the Calgary Flames.

Correct Answer: Grant Fuhr