NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 31 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 31 is now available. The day's grid features an intriguing cross-section with two "Original Six" teams.

The first two rows of today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid are identical, with participants required to name players for both teams.

Meanwhile, in the third row, participants are required to test their skills by naming players to have recorded 50 or more goals in a single season for specific teams.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31

David Pastrnak is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks.

Correct Answer: Joe Thornton.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Tyler Bertuzzi.

Box 3: Name a Boston Bruins player to record 50 or more goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: David Pastrnak.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks.

Correct Answer: Evgeni Nabokov.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Dmytro Timashov.

Box 6: Name a New York Islanders player to record 50 or more goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks.

Correct Answer: Matt Nieto.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Brad Stuart.

Box 9: Name a Colorado Avalanche player to record 50 or more goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Joe Sakic.