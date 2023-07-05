NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 5 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid game is an intriguing and increasingly popular way to test your knowledge of ice hockey each day. On July 4th, we solved and shared the answers with you all by naming the player that has played for the teams as shown on the left and top sides of the grid.

Today’s NHL Immaculate Grid is more interesting and a little hard to solve compared to the last one we solved. In today’s grid, the participants will be tested to know their knowledge about the NHL goaltenders. On that note, let’s try to solve today’s grid and share the answers with you.

NHL Immaculate Grid solved answers July 5

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 5 features a 3x3 grid where the users have to fill the boxes with the names of the goaltenders that have played for both franchises as per the logos shown on the left and top sides of the screens.

In the third row, the users have to fill in the box by answering the name of the goaltenders that have finished their campaign by posting <3.00 goals-against-average. The users will have a total of nine guesses to fill in the boxes correctly. If any of the guesses went wrong, you won't get a second chance.

Image Credit: Puckdoku.com

Box 1: Name a goaltender who played for the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks

Correct Answer: Adin Hill

Box 2: Name a goaltender who played for the Arizona Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers

Correct Answer: Carter Hutton

Box 3: Name a goaltender who played for the Arizona Coyotes to post <3.00 goals-against-average in a single season

Correct Answer: Mike Smith

Box 4: Name a goaltender who played for the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks

Correct Answer: Martin Jones

Box 5: Name a goaltender who played for the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues

Correct Answer: Brian Elliott

Box 6: Name a goaltender who played for the Philadelphia Flyers to post <3.00 goals-against-average in a single season

Correct Answer: Carter Hart

Box 7: Name a goaltender who played for the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks

Correct Answer: Steve Shields

Box 8: Name a goaltender who played for the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues

Correct Answer: Guy Hebert

Box 9: Name a goaltender who played for the Anaheim Ducks to post <3.00 goals-against-average in a single season.

Correct Answer: John Gibson

