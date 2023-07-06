NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 6 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 6th is now live at Puckdoku. The game has a new grid and puts hockey fans' knowledge to the test with different sets of questions each day.

On July 5th, we solved and shared the answers to the NHL Immaculate Grid, which asked the users to name a player who had played for both franchises as shown on the left and top sides of the grid. Another question that tested the knowledge of fans was to name a goaltender with a <3.00 goals-against average in a single season.

Today's NHL Immaculate Grid is quite easier than the previous one. On that note, let's try to solve today's grid and share the answers with you.

NHL Immaculate Grid solved answers July 6

Participants must carefully fill in the boxes before submitting their answers because each incorrect answer will result in a loss of guesses.

Puckdoku's hockey grid for today is a 3x3 grid in which participants are asked to name a player who has played for both clubs according to their logos on the left and top sides of the grid.

In the third row, the participants are asked to name a player who has won the Calder Trophy for the given team. You can also fill in the boxes by entering the other players' names as well.

Image Credit/Puckdoku.com

Box 1: Name a player who played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins

Correct Answer: Linus Ullmark

Box 2: Name a player who played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Correct Answer: Connor Sheary

Box 3: Name a player who won the Calder Trophy with the Buffalo Sabres

Correct Answer: Gilbert Perreault

Box 4: Name a player who played for the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins

Correct Answer: Loui Eriksson

Box 5: Name a player who played for the Vancouver Canucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Correct Answer: Jussi Jokinen

Box 6: Name a player who won the Calder Trophy with the Vancouver Canucks

Correct Answer: Pavel Bure

Box 7: Name a player who played for the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins

Correct Answer: Johnny Boychuk

Box 8: Name a player who played for the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Correct Answer: Bryan Trottier

Box 9: Name a player who won the Calder Trophy with the New York Islanders

Correct Answer: Denis Potvin

