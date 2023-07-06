NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 6 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 6th is now live at Puckdoku. The game has a new grid and puts hockey fans' knowledge to the test with different sets of questions each day.
On July 5th, we solved and shared the answers to the NHL Immaculate Grid, which asked the users to name a player who had played for both franchises as shown on the left and top sides of the grid. Another question that tested the knowledge of fans was to name a goaltender with a <3.00 goals-against average in a single season.
Today's NHL Immaculate Grid is quite easier than the previous one. On that note, let's try to solve today's grid and share the answers with you.
NHL Immaculate Grid solved answers July 6
Participants must carefully fill in the boxes before submitting their answers because each incorrect answer will result in a loss of guesses.
Puckdoku's hockey grid for today is a 3x3 grid in which participants are asked to name a player who has played for both clubs according to their logos on the left and top sides of the grid.
In the third row, the participants are asked to name a player who has won the Calder Trophy for the given team. You can also fill in the boxes by entering the other players' names as well.
Box 1: Name a player who played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins
Correct Answer: Linus Ullmark
Box 2: Name a player who played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Correct Answer: Connor Sheary
Box 3: Name a player who won the Calder Trophy with the Buffalo Sabres
Correct Answer: Gilbert Perreault
Box 4: Name a player who played for the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins
Correct Answer: Loui Eriksson
Box 5: Name a player who played for the Vancouver Canucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Correct Answer: Jussi Jokinen
Box 6: Name a player who won the Calder Trophy with the Vancouver Canucks
Correct Answer: Pavel Bure
Box 7: Name a player who played for the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins
Correct Answer: Johnny Boychuk
Box 8: Name a player who played for the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Correct Answer: Bryan Trottier
Box 9: Name a player who won the Calder Trophy with the New York Islanders
Correct Answer: Denis Potvin
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!