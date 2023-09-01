NHL Immaculate Grid: September 1 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 1 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid is back to two columns, with the final column being a unique stat.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. One player who played for both franchises is Dominic Moore who played 133 games with the Lightning and recorded 51 points. He also played 82 games in one year with the Bruins and recorded 25 points.

Other answers include Andrej Meszaros, Wayne Primeau, Tim Taylor, and Brett Connolly.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Nikolai Khabibulin

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins?

Answer: Andrew Ference.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Evander Kane.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Brandon Hagel.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins?

Answer: Dominic Moore.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Matt Carle.

Box 7: Which player has 30+ wins in a season and played for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Corey Crawford.

Box 8: Which player has 30+ wins in a season and played for the Boston Bruins?

Answer: Tuukka Rask.

Box 9: Which player has 30+ wins in a season and played for the San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Evgenii Nabokov.

