NHL Immaculate Grid: September 4 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 3 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid is back to two columns, with the final column being a unique stat.

One of the grids asks for players who have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings. One such player is Jake Muzzin, who was with the Kings from 2010 until 2019 as he was traded mid-season to the Maple Leafs.

Other players who have played for both teams are Dion Phaneuf, Jason Blake, Jonathan Bernier, Jack Campbell, and Wayne Simmonds.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 4

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Mike Komisarek.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Jake Muzzin.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Pascal Dupuis.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Joel Armia.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Brendan Lemieux.

Box 7: Who has 300+ career wins and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury.

Box 8: Who has 300+ career wins and played for the Montreal Canadiens?

Answer: Carey Price.

Box 9: Who has 300+ career wins and played for the Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Jonathan Quick.