NHL Immaculate Grid: September 5 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 5 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid today is all NHL teams and not a unique stat as it has been.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild. One answer is Ryan Hartman who skated in 19 games in 2019 for the Flyers and was then traded that off-season after being acquired at the deadline.

He ended up not getting a qualifying offer and signed a deal with the Wild. In Minnesota, he has played in four seasons and is still under contract for another campaign. With the Wild, he's skated in 261 games and has recorded 144 points.

Other players who have played for both teams are Ilya Bryzgalov, Matt Read, Nick Schultz, and Alexandre Daigle.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 5

Here are the complete answers for today's NHL Immaculate Grid:

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Jeremy Roenick.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Ryan Hartman.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals?

Answer: T.J. Oshie.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Troy Brouwer.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Ryan Reaves.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Garnet Hathaway.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Kris Versteeg.

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Cam Talbot.