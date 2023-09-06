NHL Immaculate Grid: September 6 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 6 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid today is a bit different as it has two columns that are stats and only features four NHL teams.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. One answer is Alexandar Georgiev, who is the Avalanche's starting goaltender after being the backup to Igor Shesterkin for five seasons before spending last season with Colorado.

Other players who have played for both the Rangers and the Avalanche are Chris Drury, Kevin Shattenkirk, Derick Brassard, and Nick Holden.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 6

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Tyler Bertuzzi.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Andrew Raycroft.

Box 3: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and has recorded 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Brad Marchand.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Sean Avery.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Alexandar Georgiev.

Box 6: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and has recorded 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Artemi Panarin.

Box 7: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and has recorded 100+ points in a season?

Answer: Steve Yzerman.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and has recorded 100+ points in a season?

Answer: Nathan MacKinnon.

Box 9: Which player has recorded 50+ assists in a season and has recorded 100+ points in a season?

Answer: Connor McDavid.