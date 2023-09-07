NHL Immaculate Grid: September 7 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 7 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid today is a bit different as it is only NHL teams and has no unique stat.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres. One answer is Ryan Miller who played in 540 games as the Sabres goalie while he played 87 in Anaheim.

Other answers to that box are Nathan Beaulieu, Brad May, Brandon Montour, and Nicolas Deslauriers.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 7

Box 1: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Taylor Hall.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Cory Schneider.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Ty Smith.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Ryan Miller.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Ryan Kesler.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Ryan Whitney.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: Jack Eichel.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Ben Hutton.

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.