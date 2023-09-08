NHL Immaculate Grid: September 8 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season. Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that tests fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for September 8 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid today is back to five NHL teams and one column being a unique stat.

One of the grids asks for a player who has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes. One answer is Ethan Bear, who skated in 132 games with the Oilers from 2018 until 2021 and then played in 52 games with Carolina in the 2022 season.

Alternative answers include Erik Cole, Radek Dvorak, Chris Pronger, and Doug Weight, among others.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Mike Cammalleri.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Ales Hemsky.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes?

Answer: Ethan Bear.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Erik Cole.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes?

Answer: Max Domi.

Box 7: Which player has 500+ career goals and played for the Los Angeles Kings?

Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Box 8: Which player has 500+ career goals and played for the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Mike Modano.

Box 9: Which player has 500+ career goals and played for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Answer: Mark Recchi.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.

