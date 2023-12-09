NHL insider believes decision has been made over Evander Kane's dangerous hit on Jonas Brodin

The NHL community is abuzz following a controversial incident involving Oilers’s Evander Kane and Wilds’s Jonas Brodin during Friday's matchup.

In the third period, Jonas Brodin was forcefully pushed into the boards by Evander Kane. The hit seemed to have injured Brodin’s leg as he eventually had to leave for the locker room and did not return for the rest of the game.

NHL Insider Michael Russo expressed his disbelief and frustration on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding how this situation was handled during the game. Russo pointed out that Kane’s hit on Brodin was dangerous, yet no penalty was given and it did not result in a power play for the Minnesota Wild.

Expand Tweet

Following Brodin’s hit, Ryan Hartman retaliated against Evander Kane leading to a penalty for the Wild. Taking advantage of having a player down on ice, Evan Bouchard scored a goal during that powerplay securing a 4-3 victory for the Edmonton Oilers over the Minnesota Wild.

Russo’s comments highlight how contentious this play was. Not only did it go unpunished but it also resulted in a penalty against the Wild due to Kane’s actions.

Kane's exaggerated fall described vividly by Russo as "timberrrring like a tree in a forest," resulted in the Wild being short-handed which allowed the opposing team to score the winning goal.

Jonas Brodin’s Importance to the Wild

Russo also pointed out that Brodin has been a key player for Wild. If he is unable to play due to injury from that hit, it could be a significant blow for the team. Any time he misses could affect the team’s performance going forward.

This season, Brodin has managed to gather nine points with one goal and eight assists in 24 games. His rating stands at +6.

As of now, there is no information regarding the defenseman.

The incident has sparked renewed discussion regarding player safety in the NHL as fans express their concerns and demand proper disciplinary measures be taken against Evander Kane for the collision.